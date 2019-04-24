CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 20 people are confirmed to have overdosed on heroin in a two block area on Chicago’s West Side on Tuesday afternoon, after someone was seen driving around and passing out drugs.
Police said three of those people who overdosed have died.
The Chicago Fire Department said those being treated for overdoses in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue were taken to several hospitals including Norwegian, St. Mary and West Suburban.
The victims were transported after someone in a silver vehicle reportedly drove around the area of Chicago and Homan distributing drugs.
According to the Chicago Police Department, NARCAN was used twice on two separate victims who were being taken to the hospital.
Area North detectives are investigating.