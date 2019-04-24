CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were injured, including two children, after a car trying to flee a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle in the Fifth City neighborhood. Three people in the fleeing car were arrested.
Police said officers were trying to pull over a silver sedan for a minor traffic violation around 8:45 p.m. near Homan and Congress, when the car lost control and crashed into a truck.
The people inside the car tried to run away, but officers arrested them after a chase. They suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.
A man and two male children in the truck also were injured in the crash, and were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries were not life threatening.
Area Central detectives were investigating.