CHICAGO (CBS) — A construction worker was struck on the Kennedy Expressway overnight, when a car barreled into a construction site near O’Hare International Airport.
Illinois State Police said a silver Mercedes headed east on the Kennedy shortly before 1 a.m., when it crossed over into a construction area at East River Road, and hit the back of a pickup truck.
The truck then hit a construction worker standing in front of it.
Police said both the driver and the construction worker were taken to Resurrection Medical Center. Their injuries were not life threatening.
Illinois State Police were investigating the cause of the crash.