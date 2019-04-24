  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Crash, Eric Cox, Kennedy Expressway, Local TV, Struck By Vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A construction worker was struck on the Kennedy Expressway overnight, when a car barreled into a construction site near O’Hare International Airport.

Illinois State Police said a silver Mercedes headed east on the Kennedy shortly before 1 a.m., when it crossed over into a construction area at East River Road, and hit the back of a pickup truck.

The truck then hit a construction worker standing in front of it.

Police said both the driver and the construction worker were taken to Resurrection Medical Center. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Illinois State Police were investigating the cause of the crash.