Quintana Pitches 7 Strong, Báez Jukes, Cubs Beat Dodgers 7-2José Quintana was the star of the show. Even better than Javier Báez's dance around David Freese.

Orioles Hit 4 HRs Off Nova, Beat White Sox 9-1 To End SkidDwight Smith Jr. hit a three-run homer, one of four long balls off Iván Nova, and the Baltimore Orioles overpowered the Chicago White Sox 9-1 Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Bears GM Ryan Pace Not Expecting Trade To Move Up Into 1st Or 2nd Round Of Draft; 'We Don’t Have A Lot Of Ammunition'Bears general manager has proved he’s not afraid to move up in the NFL Draft to pick a player he wants, after trading up twice in the past two years, but don’t expect the Bears to trade up into the first or second round this year.

Judge Orders Kraft Massage Video Not Be Released For NowKraft's attorneys are seeking to suppress the video on grounds that it is an invasion of privacy and that the search warrant to install the cameras was obtained using untrue statements indicating that authorities had found potential evidence of human trafficking at the spa.

Baseball Report: Are Red Sox Turning Season Around?The Boston Red Sox swept a three-game series against the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend and look to be figuring things out.

Abreu, McCann Lead White Sox In 12-2 Rout Of OriolesJosé Abreu homered and drove in five runs, James McCann had a homer and four RBIs and Chicago White Sox beat the bumbling Baltimore Orioles 12-2 Monday night.