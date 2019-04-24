CHICAGO (CBS)--Three men were charged with attempted murder of a peace officer following a series of shootings North Chicago last Sunday.
Shootings were reported in four locations between approximately 1 and 3 a.m. on April 21.
The men shot at a Lyft driver on the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue, police said. Earlier that morning, another shooting was reported on Argonne Drive and Jackson Street.
Police later responded to a call of people inside a vehicle shooting into another moving car on 14th Street and Dugdale Road.
When police later found the vehicle involved in the shootings around 3:15 a.m. at 19th and Grove streets, shots were fired at officers from the passenger side window as they tried to pull over the car.
Willie Bell, 28, of Waukegan; Raymond Steward, 26, of North Chicago; and James Towns, 27, of Waukegan were all charged with attempted first degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.