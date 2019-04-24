CHICAGO (CBS) — Stanley’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, a popular produce shop in the Goose Island neighborhood, abruptly closed its doors this week after 50 years in Chicago.
Employees, who found out about the decision through a sign placed on the door Monday, received their final paychecks Wednesday.
Some employees wondered what they were going to do next.
“I’ve only been here for three years, but it saddens that they couldn’t have given us at least a week notice,” former employee Victoria Camacho said.
CBS 2’s Jim Williams spoke to the owners of the business Monday, who informed him that they failed to receive a loan to keep the store open.
“We were trying to secure a business loan financing to keep the business going, but since it wasn’t making money, we couldn’t secure the loan. We tried everything we possibly could,” said Peter Panagiotaros, the son of owner Stelios Panagiotaros, also known as Stanley Peters.
Last July, the Panagiataros family began trying to sell the property at the corner of North and Elston avenues, but at the time did not announce plans to close.