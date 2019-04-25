CHICAGO (CBS) — The 39th Annual Taste of Chicago will bring 82 eateries with more than 300 menu items to Grant Park this July.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced the lineup of 41 five-day participants, 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks.
“Since its inception, the Taste of Chicago has become a summertime staple and this year’s lineup of world-renowned restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups will be even more vibrant and diverse than ever before,” Emanuel said.
Billed as the world’s largest free-admission food festival, Taste of Chicago will take place July 10-14 and be presented by delivery company DoorDash.
The event will bring 37 newcomers to the event in 2019, a 48% increase from 25 in 2018. The new food eateries include 11 five-day participants, 17 pop-ups serving for one or two days and nine food trucks.
Five-day restaurants:
- Arun’s Thai Restaurant
- Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen
- Beat Kitchen
- Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue
- Billy Goat Tavern
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Brazilian Bowl Inc.
- Buona Beef
- Buscia’s Bacon Buns
- Caffe Gelato Soiree
- Chicago’s Dog House
- Churro Factory – Xurro
- Connie’s Pizza
- Doom Street Eats
- Esperanza
- Franco’s Ristorante
- Frannie’s Café Inc
- Frönen
- Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
- Gold Coast Dogs
- Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
- Iyanze
- Josephine’s Cooking
- Kasia’s Deli
- La Mexicana
- Lao Sze Chuan
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- Premier Rollin BBQ
- Rainbow Cone LLC
- Ricobene’s
- Robinson’s No 1 Ribs
- Seoul Taco
- Texas de Brazil
- The Cookie Crate
- The Eli’s Cheesecake Company
- The Slab Bar-B-Que
- The Star of Siam
- Ukai Japanese Restaurant
- Vee Vee’s African Restaurant
- Yum Dum
- Yvolina’s Tamales
Pop-up vendors:
- 90 Miles Cuban Café
- A Place by Damao
- Bar Takito
- Barangaroos Aussie Pies
- BettyBop Shop
- BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
- Black Dog Gelato
- Classic Cobbler
- Dmen Tap
- Dog Haus
- Egg Rolls Etc.
- Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars
- Jason’s Deli
- Jeannie’s Flan Inc.
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
- Jus Sandwiches
- Kitchen 17
- Luella’s Gospel Bird
- Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium
- Nourish Catering
- Seafood City Supermarket (Grill City)
- These Wingz?
- Warm Belly Bakery, LLC
- Wood Fire Counter
Food trucks:
- American Glory
- Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
- Beavers Coffee + Donuts
- Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food
- Coastline Catering
- Da Pizza Dude
- Giordano’s
- Harold’s Chicken
- La Cocinita
- Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp
- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
- Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes
- Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club)
- Pink Taco
- The Lifeway Kefir Shop
- Three Legged Tacos
- Whadda Jerk
All culinary participants will offer signature menu items, including additional selections of the popular “Taste of” portions priced at $3 or less, allowing guests the opportunity to sample an even greater variety of items. Tickets for food and beverages can be purchased in strips of 14 tickets for $10.
The festival received a 12% increase in the number of applications from food businesses located across the city representing a wide variety of cuisines.
In 2018, more than 1.5 million residents and visitors attended Taste of Chicago. Over 3,000 people were employed by Chicago restaurants and vendors, and more than 600 artists and performers were hired to entertain attendees. The event contributes an estimated $106 million annually in total business activity to the Chicago economy.
Visit TasteofChicago.us for full festival details.