Short-term car rental company car2go resumed service in Chicago Thursday after the company temporarily paused service in the city last week.

Chicago police said 21 people were arrested and charged, including one charged with identity theft, in relation to a fraud issue reported April 17.

Angelo Patterson, 19, of Chicago, was charged with felony counts of counterfeiting and altering a credit or debit card as well as aggravated identity theft of a victim older than 60 years old.

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license, resisting or obstruction of a police officer, and criminal trespass to vehicles.

Patterson was the only offender charged with felony counts, police said. The other 20 offenders were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles and other Illinois vehicle code charges.

Last week, CBS 2’s Brad Edwards tweeted the car2go app had been hacked and that as many as 100 Mercedes or high-end cars were either missing or stolen.

However, car2go insisted they were not hacked and that no member’s personal or confidential information was compromised.

Chicago police said all car2go vehicles have been recovered.