By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front is on the way to the Chicago area.

Thursday was a nice, mild day until the lake breeze kicked in. Inland areas reached 70 degrees, but the lakefront was at 52 degrees around 3:30 p.m.

Some showers will follow the cold front, starting by about 10 p.m.

Dry air will filter in behind the front for Friday for a bright and sunny day, and there will be strong northwest winds.

Saturday will bring passing showers and chilly temperatures with highs only in the mid 40s. Some of the rain may mix with snowflakes in the evening, but flakes will stay mostly in Wisconsin.

Forecast: 

Thursday Night: Showers. Low of 47

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Gusts up to 35 mph. High of 65

Saturday: Rain. High of 45

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 50

Monday: Showers. High of 55

Tuesday: Showers. High of 57

 

