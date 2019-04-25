CHICAGO (CBS) — A man shot a marked police car in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood around 5:18 Thursday night, police say.
Chicago police have a man in custody, and charges are pending.
The man fired several shots into the squad car, but there were no officers in the vehicle, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
A source tells CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov seven rounds were fired from an AK-47 into the car, and the gun was located on Neva Ave.
No injuries were reported, and detectives are currently investigating.