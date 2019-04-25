CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old woman had a chemical poured on her face early Thursday morning during a fight at a bar in the River North neighborhood.
Police said a verbal altercation turned into a physical fight at a bar in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street around 1:15 a.m.
A 24-year-old woman had a chemical substance poured on her face, and she was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
Police said a suspect was in custody Thursday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.