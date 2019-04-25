Jennifer Gates Previews Longines Masters Of New YorkGates explains how she got started as an equestrian and the Longines Masters Of New York.

2019 NFL Draft: Bears Sit On Sidelines Thursday, But History Shows There Are Good Players To Be Found In Lower RoundsThe NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, but as Ryan Baker points out in his draft preview, it will be quiet in Chicago as the Bears will be without a first round pick due to the blockbuster Khalil Mack trade.

Baez, Heyward Hit 3-Run Hrs In 6th As Cubs Beat Dodgers 7-6Whether he is dazzling with his glove and arm, juking opponents on the base paths or coming up with the big hit, Javier Baez simply finds ways to deliver.

Wilkerson HR Helps Orioles Beat White Sox 4-3 For Series WinStevie Wilkerson hit his first major league homer, John Means pitched five effective innings on his birthday and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 Wednesday night to secure their second winning streak of the season.

'Despite The Dark' Aims To Bring Safe Running Experiences To WomenFive co-workers started a group called Despite the Dark to bring a safe running experience to women.

