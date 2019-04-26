CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police believe one group of people might be responsible for a series of carjackings dating back to March in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
RELATED Police Investigate String Of Carjackings In Lincoln Park
Investigators said the robbers are targeting people sitting in or getting out of their vehicles.
The incidents were reported at the following locations:
- 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue during the evening hours on March 24
- 2200 block of North Lincoln Park West during the evening hours on March 24
- 2300 block of North Cleveland Avenue during the morning hours on March 25
- 2100 block of North Fremont Street during the evening hours on April 15
- 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue during the evening hours on April 20
In the April 15 incident, a 26-year-old man was sitting in his car when two people walked up, one of them pulled out a gun, and the robbers told him to get out of the vehicle.
On March 25, two men forced a 29-year-old man out of his vehicle and drove off with his car.
Police say the offenders are driving a dark grey SUV.
Police have only a vague description of the suspects but said there are one to four robbers involved. No one is in custody.