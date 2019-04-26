CHICAGO (CBS)—New information is expected to be revealed Friday in the case of AJ Freund, the 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy whose parents are charged in his murder.
A day after the McHenry County Coroner’s Office said Freund was beaten and forced into a cold shower the day he died, the Department of Children and Family Services is expected to release new documents in the case.
DCFS is expected to explain how case workers determined allegations of abuse or neglect were unfounded when they were at the home on several past occasions before the child was killed.
Records show Crystal Lake police were called to the house at least 10 times during the past five years where the boy’s father, Andrew Freund, lived with his mother JoAnn Cunningham.
Police reports detail deplorable conditions inside the Dole Avenue home, including broken windows in the winter, periods without power and feces from the family’s dog.
One report said a young boy in the home had a bruise.
Case workers followed up on their last investigation into the family and determined the allegations were unfounded.
AJ’s body was found in a shallow grave in rural McHenry County on Wednesday, several days after his parents reported him missing to police.
DCFS is expected to release information regarding the reports today.