CHICAGO (CBS) — Alberto Flores, 14, has been reported missing, after he was last seen Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood.
Chicago police said Alberto was last seen on the 3200 block of West 23rd Street, and also is known to frequent the 2400 block of South Spaulding Avenue.
Alberto is a 5-foot-7, 140-pound Hispanic boy, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, a white Levi brand shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force 1 Shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380.