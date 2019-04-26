CHICAGO (CBS)–A 12-year-old girl was kidnapped Thursday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Someone in a white van forced the girl inside the vehicle as she was walking on the 3200 block of West 53rd Street around 3:10 p.m. on April 25.
Police said the man engaged the girl in a brief conversation and then entered the front passenger side of the vehicle. He told the driver to leave the scene, police said.
The van sped away with the girl inside, police said.
She somehow managed to escape, and reported the incident to police.
The man who grabbed her is described as hispanic and between the ages of 30 and 35. He is about 5-foot-8 inches tall and has brown eyes, a thick beard and a mustache and was wearing all black clothing, police said.
The driver was described as a white man wearing all black.
The van has sliding doors and small windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.