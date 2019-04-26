CHICAGO (CBS) — Avengers: Endgame is the big movie viewers want to see before all the spoilers out there ruin it, but some moviegoers in Country Club Hills say power problems did that for them.

“It’s a big movie, so you want to catch it before everyone else ruins is for you,” David Pierce said.

“I’ve been waiting so long for this,” said Ty Q.

But excitement quickly turned.

“Once I got in there, the movie was playing,” Pierce said. “It was all good, peer reviews and all of that, and then the sound just goes.”

The power went out earlier Friday at the Marcus Cinema in Country Club hills.

It’s not the heroic start die hards expected.

“It was tragic, especially on a big day like this for fans,” Pierce said.

Videos from social media show the movie playing without a picture, the lights turning on and eventually the fire department forcing every theater to evacuate.

“I left the theater, and then there’s just people everywhere,” Pierce said. “So it just wasn’t just our theater. It was the whole movie theater.”

“It was like Thanos snapped his fingers and half the movie disappeared,” Q said.

And Thursday night it wasn’t an Avengers character’s superpower taking over. It was a power surge bringing the movie to a 25 minute stop.

“We’re watching the movie and all the sudden the volume gets lower and started to flicker then the whole things turned off,” Q said.

The theater provided vouchers for a future showing following both incidents.

“I feel just like bad luck today,” Pierce said. “Like it’s almost as if it’s Friday the 13th, so I feel like it’s bad luck on such a good day for movie fans and Marvel fans.”

Fans say they believe the movie theater is trying to make things right despite those power issues.