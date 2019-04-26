CHICAGO (CBS)--An overnight attempted carjacking and fatal shooting in the South Loop is snarling traffic on Ida B. Wells Drive for Friday’s morning rush hour.
A 22-year-old man was fatally shot by a 41-year-old driver of a BMW the younger man tried to carjack around 3:15 a.m. in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive, police said.
The incident began when the 22-year-old rear-ended the BMW in a Volkswagen he was driving. The driver of the BMW got out to inspect the damage when the 22-year-old pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys.
The driver of the BMW, a licensed concealed carry license holder, got his gun and shot the would-be carjacker in the head.
The 41-year-old driver is being questioned by police.
Ida B. Wells, formerly Congress, is currently closed between Dearborn and Clark while police clear the scene and continue their investigation.
Clark Street between Van Buren is also closed.
Southbound #22 Clark and #62 Archer buses are temporarily rerouted.