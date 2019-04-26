Cubs' Russell Says He's Focused On Becoming A Better PersonChicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell said Thursday that he is focused on "trying to become a better person" since being suspended for 40 games for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Lester Solid In Return, But Dodgers Get Past Cubs 2-1Although it wasn't enough to keep the Cubs rolling, Jon Lester was pleased with his first outing in more than two weeks.

WWE, Vince McMahon Blame Slumping Attendance, Ratings On Absent TalentWith attendance, ratings and revenues all dipping, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon promised a rebound in the coming months.

Jennifer Gates Previews Longines Masters Of New YorkGates explains how she got started as an equestrian and the Longines Masters Of New York.

2019 NFL Draft: Bears Sit On Sidelines Thursday, But History Shows There Are Good Players To Be Found In Lower RoundsThe NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, but as Ryan Baker points out in his draft preview, it will be quiet in Chicago as the Bears will be without a first round pick due to the blockbuster Khalil Mack trade.

Baez, Heyward Hit 3-Run Hrs In 6th As Cubs Beat Dodgers 7-6Whether he is dazzling with his glove and arm, juking opponents on the base paths or coming up with the big hit, Javier Baez simply finds ways to deliver.