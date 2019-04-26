WEATHER WATCHSnow Is In The Forecast | National Weather Service Issues Storm Watch | See What's Coming
By Eric Cox
CHICAGO (CBS) — A public auction is in the works to rid Gary of hundreds of long neglected and decommissioned police cars left to rot.

A Gary lot is filled with the out-of-service cars.

A public auction was initially slated for Saturday, but that sale has been pushed back to May 18 after concerns over a state law requiring ample notice ahead of the auction.

“We have now met the legal requirement of 15-day notice,” said Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.

Nearly 140 vehicles are up for sale. A majority of them are Ford Crown Victoria police sedans.

