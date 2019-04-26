CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing teens from unincorporated Des Plaines.
Marienne Catanaoan, 15, may be in the company of Jose Salgado, 17. Both are believed to have left during the night April 25 and may be in Iowa.
Marienne is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with polar bears, green camo pants and tan Air Jordan shoes.
Jose is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants and white gym shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896, 847-635-1188 or their local police department.