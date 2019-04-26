WEATHER WATCHSnow Is In The Forecast | National Weather Service Issues Storm Watch | See What's Coming
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cook county sheriff's office, Des Plaines, Illinois, Jose Salgado, Marienne Catanaoan, Missing Person

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing teens from unincorporated Des Plaines.

Marienne Catanaoan, 15, may be in the company of Jose Salgado, 17. Both are believed to have left during the night April 25 and may be in Iowa.

Marienne is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with polar bears, green camo pants and tan Air Jordan shoes.

Jose is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896, 847-635-1188 or their local police department.