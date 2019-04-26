MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials say they’re investigating racist images circulating on social media involving students and called a community forum to discuss them.
University spokeswoman Mandy Potts says officials became aware of the material Thursday that she said involved off-campus housing. An image posted on Twitter showed a whiteboard sign in the house that said, “No Liberals, Jews, Muslims, Queers or Hmongs.”
The same Twitter user posted another photo of a swastika hanging on a wall during a party at what appeared to be the same house.
Chancellor Andrew Leavitt sent a campus-wide email saying the school was aware of “racist messages and hateful symbols involving our students.” He called a forum Friday to discuss the images.
Leavitt said before the forum that university police and the Dean of Students Office were investigating.
