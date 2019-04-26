CHICAGO (CBS) — Months of overnight construction has frustrated Wrigleyville neighbors who live near the Addison stop, as crews have been working to complete a $4 million railroad track improvement project at the Addison station.
The city announced Friday that the project to replace worn track components has been completed.
In 2017, the Obama administration approved a $1.1 billion federal grant to rebuild miles of century-old track from Belmont to Howard. The work is meant to speed up trains and alleviate delays and overcrowding.
The city has said the project would also eliminate a slow zone.
The overnight construction schedule proved to be an inconvenience for neighbors who live near the Red Line between Cornelia and Waveland, however.
Those neighbors in March compared the construction noise to a jackhammer that just wouldn’t stop.
“It went on all night long. I called 311, I called 911, and the noise just continued to go all night long,” neighbor Craig Collins told CBS 2.
The Addison Red Line work is a preliminary project leading up to the Red and Purple Line Modernization Phase One Project, a $2.1 billion public transit makeover set to begin later this year.
Improvements scheduled to be completed through 2025 as part of the project include the reconstruction of Red Line CTA stops at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr; the construction of a rail bypass north of Belmont and the installation of a new signal system along 23 miles of track between Howard and Belmont to improve the flow of trains, the city says.