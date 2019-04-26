CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has died after being shot by stray gunfire in a cell phone store in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday night, police confirm.
The victim was caught in cross fire in the 5900 block of South Kedzie shortly before 6:30 p.m. when a bullet came through the store window.
An ambulance was also hit by a stray bullet, police say.
The two paramedics in the ambulance were not on a run and they were not injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The paramedics rendered aid to the victim and called another ambulance.
That ambulance took the woman to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she died, CFD officials said.
There was no serious damage to the ambulance. The door panel will have to be replaced, according to CFD officials.