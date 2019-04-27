WEATHER WATCHSnow-Rain Mix Continues | Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Northern Areas | See What's Coming
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMLeverage
    02:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arizona Diamondbacks, baseball, Chicago Cubs, MLB

PHOENIX (AP) — David Bote homered twice and drove in five runs, leading Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs to a 9-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 27: David Bote #13 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammate Javier Baez #9 after hitting a three run home run off of Zack Godley #52 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on April 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Anthony Rizzo also connected for the Cubs, who won for the fourth time in six games. Rizzo finished with three hits and scored three times.

Darvish (2-3) struck out eight in six innings in his best performance this season. The right-hander allowed two hits and walked four.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 27: Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

David Peralta’s leadoff drive to center in the sixth accounted for Arizona’s only run of the game.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.