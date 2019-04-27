CHICAGO (CBS)– A winter storm warning is in effect on Saturday for northern Chicago areas as a mix of snow and rain continues into the evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, northern areas, including Cook, DuPage and Kane Counties, can expect the highest snow totals with up to 8 inches of snow. Southern Cook County may only see a coating with a possible 1 to 4 inches.
Saturday night, temperatures could drop as low as 34 degrees.
Curran said Sunday’s high temperature of 50 degrees will help act as a “Spring snow removal service.”
If the heavier snowfall models hold true, this weekend’s storm could break a record for April. The heaviest snowfall in April was 5.4 inches, which has happened twice – on April 14, 1961, and two weeks ago, on Palm Sunday, April 14.
With temperatures hovering in the mid 30s, the snowstorm could be very similar to the Palm Sunday snowstorm a couple weeks ago, when it snowed virtually all day, but most of it melted, with some slushy accumulation.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 50s and 60s as the week continues.