CHICAGO (CBS) — A highly mobile line of rain and snow continues to drift across Chicagoland. At times, heavy snow has been falling, but a flip back and forth to rain continues.
Temperatures for the most part have been above freezing, which has limited snow accumulation. However, snow will continue into the late evening.
There is currently a Winter Weather Advisory for northern counties until 11 p.m.
The off-and-on mix of rain and snow for Chicago will end between 10 p.m. and midnight.
Along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, accumulation is more likely as snow rates will be heavier, temperatures will be closer to freezing, and transitions to rain are less likely.
Due to rain mixing in and melting due to temperatures above freezing, snow amounts will be lower than expected.
However, amounts around Chicago may reach 1 to 2 inches, especially in the northern suburbs. A dramatic increase in totals is expected to the north, with amounts over 4 inches possible.
LATEST TOTALS
Chicago O’Hare 0.4 inches
DeKalb 1.8 inches
Midway 0.2 inches
Elk Grove 0.7 inches
The snowfall total for Chicago so far is 0.4 inches at O’Hare. While that doesn’t seem like a lot, it is the latest measurable snow at O’Hare since May 6, 1989.