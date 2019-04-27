CHICAGO (CBS)– With only two weeks until Mother’s Day, lifestyle expert Brittney Levine joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about some of this year’s trending gifts.
For the beauty guru, Levine recommends Fountain of Truth gift sets, available at Ulta Stores. She said this is an age defying skincare line made with all clean, non-harmful ingredients.
For the foodie, Open Table’s new #diningmode encourages customers to dine, while staying off their phone. Levine said to visit Opentable.com for booking restaurant reservations.
Levine said you can’t go wrong with flowers and for the floral mom, she recommends 1-800-flowers.com.
For your mother-in-law, the lifestyle expert said candles and coolers available at jcpenney.com make perfect gifts.
For the eco-friendly mom, Thredup is a way clean out your closet and get some new items.