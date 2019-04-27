CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire broke out at a high-rise in the 3300 block of north Lake Shore Drive Saturday and left four people injured around noon.
According to police, two male Chicago police officers were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation in good condition.
One female civilian was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in good condition. An elderly female civilian was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said the broke out on the 5th floor of the building and the cause does not appear to be arson.
This is a developing story.