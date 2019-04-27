WEATHER WATCHSnow-Rain Mix Continues | Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Northern Areas | See What's Coming
CHICAGO (CBS) — Earlier this month, CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported on a dog named Lucky who was brought to the U.S. from Iraq for a better life.

She was living on the streets after being abused and abandoned but arrived at O’Hare International Airport April 7 thanks to Operation Bring Animals Home.

On Saturday, the dog had surgery to remove one of her legs in an effort to improve her health and mobility.

OBAH is reporting that Lucky is doing well and back with her foster dad.