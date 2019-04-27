CHICAGO (CBS) — Earlier this month, CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported on a dog named Lucky who was brought to the U.S. from Iraq for a better life.
She was living on the streets after being abused and abandoned but arrived at O’Hare International Airport April 7 thanks to Operation Bring Animals Home.
On Saturday, the dog had surgery to remove one of her legs in an effort to improve her health and mobility.
Lucky had surgery today. One of her legs was removed to improve her health and mobility. She’s doing well and back with her foster dad @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lUQd38Rbc7
— Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) April 27, 2019
OBAH is reporting that Lucky is doing well and back with her foster dad.
Here’s some additional pictures post-operation from OBAH @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/BjLkPFyibu
— Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) April 27, 2019