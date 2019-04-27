Chicago (CBS) — A stray bullet broke several hearts Friday evening as it struck innocent mother of three Candice Dickerson at a cell phone store in Gage Park.
Workers at the Metro PCS on 59th and Kedzie lit candles Saturday in memory of Dickerson, while just a few blocks away, neighbors remembered the 36-year-old.
“She was a beautiful person,” TaKenya Johnson said.
Candles and flowers helped form a memorial set up outside Dickerson’s apartment hours after her tragic death.
Dickerson was shot in the head Friday around 6:30 p.m.
She leaves behind three sons — ages 17, 12 and 10. Her two youngest were right by her side when the fatal shot was fired. They were in the store buying a cell phone as a reward for one of her sons receiving good grades.
“It’s not fair to them that they got to go through this,” Johnson said. “I just wish that they could stay strong and just know that their mom loved them and that they got their personal angel looking over them now.”
Dickerson’s younger sister said the mother of three was planning to move away from Chicago and had just gotten approved for a new apartment Friday.
Witnesses say they watched two males firing shots from the corner.
Police have no one in custody but ask anyone with information to call.