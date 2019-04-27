WEATHER WATCHSnow-Rain Mix Continues | Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Northern Areas | See What's Coming
Filed Under:DCFS, Illinois, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Joliet, Justice for Semaj, Semaj Crosby


CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but there are still no charges.

RELATED Lawsuit Blames Child Welfare Agency For Death Of Semaj Crosby

A group of friends, family and officials braved the weather to remember Semaj. They planted a tree to live and grow not far from the Joliet home where the girl’s body was found.

Her death led to a lawsuit and a shakeup at DCFS.

Those at Saturday’s “Justice for Semaj” event vow to continue to fight for answers for the toddler.