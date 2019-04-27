CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby.
Her death was ruled a homicide, but there are still no charges.
A group of friends, family and officials braved the weather to remember Semaj. They planted a tree to live and grow not far from the Joliet home where the girl’s body was found.
Her death led to a lawsuit and a shakeup at DCFS.
Those at Saturday’s “Justice for Semaj” event vow to continue to fight for answers for the toddler.