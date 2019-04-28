CHICAGO (CBS) — UPDATE: Chicago police determined a reported kidnapping in the Gage Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon to be unfounded.
Initially, police had reported a 12-year-old girl was kidnapped and forced inside a white van as she was walking on the 3200 block of West 53rd Street around 3:10 p.m. on April 25.
Police said the man engaged the girl in a brief conversation and then entered the front passenger side of the vehicle. He told the driver to leave the scene, police said.
The van sped away with the girl inside, police said.
She somehow managed to escape, and reported the incident to police.
The man who grabbed her was described as Hispanic and between the ages of 30 and 35. He was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and had brown eyes, a thick beard and a mustache and was wearing all black clothing, police said.
The driver was described as a white man wearing all black.
The van had sliding doors and small windows.