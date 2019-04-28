



Illinois State Police identified the woman who died in a fiery Uber crash on I-55 at Damen Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police confirmed an on-duty Uber vehicle with four occupants was struck from behind, causing a fire. Three of the four occupants were removed from the fully engulfed vehicle just after 3:30 a.m.

Jamie Poulos, 23, of Berwyn, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the Uber, was unable to be removed. Officials said Poulos was pronounced dead on the scene due to the extent of injury.

Jamie Poulos died overnight Sunday in a fiery crash along I-55, moments after celebrating her 23rd birthday. She was riding in an Uber with her friends when another car rear-ended them, causing the fire. She was pinned in the backseat and couldn’t get out. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/0upLgNMqin — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) April 28, 2019

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and everyone impacted by this terrible incident. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation,” Uber representatives said in a written statement.

A woman said her brother was in a car crash on I-55 south at Damen Avenue. He was in an Uber with two female friends when they were rear ended. Their car spun and burst into flames. Her brother got out and ran back to try to save his friends and the driver. @cbschicago — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) April 28, 2019

She said her brother was able to save the driver and one of his female friends. The other one was trapped and died at the scene. @cbschicago — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) April 28, 2019

A family member told CBS 2 her brother was in an Uber with friends when his vehicle was struck and burst into flames. The family member said her brother was able to save the Uber driver and his female friend, but not the third female in the car.

The family member told CBS 2 that Poulos was celebrating her 23rd birthday.

The source said another passenger is currently being treated for severe burns at Stroger Hospital.