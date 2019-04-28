CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police identified the woman who died in a fiery Uber crash on I-55 at Damen Avenue early Sunday morning.
Police confirmed an on-duty Uber vehicle with four occupants was struck from behind, causing a fire. Three of the four occupants were removed from the fully engulfed vehicle just after 3:30 a.m.
Jamie Poulos, 23, of Berwyn, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the Uber, was unable to be removed. Officials said Poulos was pronounced dead on the scene due to the extent of injury.
“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and everyone impacted by this terrible incident. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation,” Uber representatives said in a written statement.
A family member told CBS 2 her brother was in an Uber with friends when his vehicle was struck and burst into flames. The family member said her brother was able to save the Uber driver and his female friend, but not the third female in the car.
The family member told CBS 2 that Poulos was celebrating her 23rd birthday.
The source said another passenger is currently being treated for severe burns at Stroger Hospital.