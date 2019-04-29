CHICAGO (CBS) — Ann Arbor’s famous Zingerman’s Delicatessen will be available in Chicago for two days in May.
The Michigan-based eatery will be partnering with The Ruin Daily in the West Loop, located at 328 south Jefferson St., to host the pop-up event.
Zingerman’s fans can order a variety of Reuben sandwiches, along with other deli staples and Michigan drink products on May 19 and 20.
For dessert, Zingerman’s Zzang candy bars and Bakehouse brownies will also be available for purchase.
Dining will be first-come, first-served while supplies last.