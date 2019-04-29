CHICAGO (CBS)–Gas prices are on the rise in Chicago, with drivers shelling out an average of 20 cents more per gallon in April compared to last month.
The data from gas price estimator Gas Buddy shows fuel costs an average of 3.5 cents more per gallon compared to last week in Chicago. Compared to last year during the last week of April, gas is nearly 18 cents more per gallon in the Windy City.
Chicago-area drivers this week are paying an average of anywhere between $3.43 and $3.62 per gallon.
Drivers can save money by seeking out stations with the lowest prices.
Gas Buddy says the Walmart gas station on the 17500 block of South Halsted in Homewood has the cheapest gas in the Chicago area, at $2.84 per gallon as of Monday afternoon. The second-cheapest gas in the city, according to Gas Buddy, is at the Bucky’s gas station on on the 2100 block of North Avenue, on the city’s West Side, where gas is $3.03 per gallon.
Across the state, Illinois drivers are paying an average of $3.17 per gallon, and fuel prices are about 22 cents more per gallon than April 2018.
At least it isn’t as bad as it was back in 2011, however. Illinois recorded the state’s highest-ever gas price that year, when a gallon cost $4.32.