CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s going to be a soggy week for Chicago.
Not only is it expected to rain most of the day on Monday, showers and storms are expected through the next few days as well.
Showers and thunderstorms that began overnight are not expected to clear until late Monday morning for the western suburbs, and early or mid-afternoon for the city and northwest Indiana.
The evening rush should be dry, if cloudy, for the drive home.
Rain totals could range from about half an inch in Kankakee to nearly 2 inches at O’Hare and in Aurora and DeKalb. More showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, total rainfall Monday through Wednesday could reach three to five inches for most of the Chicago area.
While temperatures should return to the 60s, rain will likely continue on and off through Thursday, before finally clearing on Friday.
Next weekend should be a major improvement over this past weekend, with highs in the upper 60s, and mostly sunny skies.