INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A ceremony in Indianapolis will honor the life and legacy of former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar.

The ceremony takes place around midday Monday at the recently-dedicated Richard G. Lugar Plaza, located on the south side of the City-County Building.

Indiana Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and others are scheduled to participate in the memorial event.

Lugar, a foreign policy expert and longtime Republican senator from Indiana, died Sunday at age 87.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 2: Former Republican Senator Richard Lugar waits backstage before introducing Secretary of State John Kerry for a speech on the nuclear agreement with Iran at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, 2015. U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-MD) announced her support for the Iran nuclear deal, becoming the 34th Democratic senator to back the president.(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Holcomb has directed flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor Lugar. Holcomb’s office says flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Lugar’s funeral, which has not yet been announced.

Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff as well to honor Lugar.

