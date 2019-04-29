CHICAGO (CBS)– With summer coming, mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot is turning up the heat on Chicago police.
She said the city was unprepared last week when teens ran wild downtown.
“The city should have been better prepared for spring break,” Lightfoot said. “Obviously I don’t think anyone anticipated that this was something that was trending on Facebook, there were going to be hundreds of kids gathering in the downtown area, but that’s why you need to be prepared to have a plan.”
U.S. Attorney John Lausch and sheriff tom Dart were among those at a summer violence summit convened by Lightfoot.
Tomorrow police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce the summer violence plan.