CHICAGO (CBS) — Kelis Hibbler, 15, has been located after she was reported missing, Chicago police said.
She was last seen Thursday in the 7400 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said she may be with friends in the Parkway Gardens apartment complex on the 6300 to 6500 blocks of South Martin Luther King Drive.
She is described as 5 feet 2 inches, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8360.