CHICAGO (CBS) — Morton Grove police say they have identified a man on surveillance camera walking through a Morton Grove mosque.
Police said the man, who is white and about 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4, entered the Muslim Community Center at 8601 Menard Av. on April 20, “and walked around without any stated purpose or reason.”
“He didn’t seem like he was there for any particular reason and he was walking all over the place,” said Morton Grove police spokesperson Paul Yaras.
Police posted the man’s picture on Facebook and authorities identified him within a few hours on Monday.
The mosque has had problems in the past. In 2014, a Morton Grove man was sentenced to more than two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to firing a rifle at the mosque during Ramadan services in 2012.
“We put this out because people were concerned and it is necessary to at least consider that the people that know their community center and house of worship best were concerned,” police wrote in a comment about why they are trying to identify the man.
Police told another commenter “you’ve been following us for long enough to know that if we blast something out, there is a reason.”