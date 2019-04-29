CHICAGO (CBS)– A cloud of chemicals was captured on video coming out of a Red Line Train window.

The surveillance video shows someone in a motor cab spraying a fire extinguisher onto the platform from the moving train.

“Actually, I’m not shocked,” Kenneth Franklin, president of the local 308 Union for CTA train workers, said. “This is one of many, many instances that the union members, the employees, go through, dealing with the crime that has spilled over onto the transit system.”

Franklin said the motor cab is usually locked and it’s not clear from the video how the individual got in.

He said there is more than one motor cab on the train and the operator must have been in another one.

At least part of the video says it was recorded near the 95th Street stop.

“I can’t figure out what’s going on through the young people’s heads today but it’s frustrating that we haven’t put forth a stronger effort to afford riding public and more safety for our workers,” Franklin said.

Towards the end of the video, one of the individuals hangs a large tool outside the window.

Franklin said it’s a tool used by CTA workers for troubleshooting.

The video says it was recorded April 5.

CTA says they recently started using the clip as part of training for their workers to ensure that all windows stay locked.

A spokesperson says it was an isolated incident and CTA has checked all rail car windows to ensure they are functioning properly.

“CTA will work with law enforcement to identify and prosecute these individuals to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said.

CTA has not said how the people were able to get into the motor cab area of the train.