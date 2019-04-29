CHICAGO (CBS)–A viral video the Skokie Police Department put together last year has made the cut as one of 30 police-made videos from towns all over the U.S. in the running for a top prize on CBS’s upcoming show ‘Lip Sync To The Rescue’.
Skokie police made a video last summer for the #LipSyncChallenge starring first responders dancing in unison to songs like the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song, “YMCA,” and Psy’s “Gangnam Style.”
After Skokie’s video came out, other police departments in the North Shore area started catching lip sync fever, with cops in Evanston, Lincolnwood and Niles making similar videos.
Only Skokie was chosen as a top video in the running for one of 10 police departments that will get a spot on the show.
The public can watch the top 30 videos and vote for their favorite police lip sync video on cbs.com.
The one-hour CBS special will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer later this year.
“I think it’s a positive thing when police departments find new or unique ways to communicate with the public,” Skokie Police Chief Anthony Scarpelli said. “Producing the video was also an excellent way to build up our social media following.”
Scarpelli said the video has also helped build positive relationships with residents, who sometimes strike up conversations with cops they recognize from the video.
“They say, ‘Hey, you’re the cop we saw dancing in the video,” Scarpelli said.