CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are warning residents after a string of residential burglaries in Albany Park.
During the incidents, police said the unknown offender entered apartments through the door or window and took property.
Chicago police said the residential burglaries took place in the following locations:
· 4900 Block of North Harding Avenue on April 12
· 4800 Block of North Springfield Avenue on April 18
· 4800 Block of North Avers Avenue on April 21
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.