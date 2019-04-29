CHICAGO (CBS)—A twisted parking sign has led to tickets for some Chicago drivers, who are upset the city has rejected their appeals.
One driver, Keilah Sandler, said a gust of wind turned the sign after she parked. When she returned to her vehicle, a ticket was on the windshield.
When CBS 2 contacted the city about the issue, officials admitted it was unusual. They said the sign would be fixed and the tickets would likely be excused.
But appeals have been rejected by the same administrative law judge.
Sandler was told she could open a case with the city—for a $200 charge.
Another driver, James Ngo, had the same experience. He received a letter from the city saying he was still responsible for the $75 ticket he got.
“Well first it sucks because I know for a fact I’m in the right,” he said. “I’m even on the news for it.”
CBS 2 returned to city officials to inquire about why the tickets weren’t thrown out, and the Department of Finance agreed to excuse them.