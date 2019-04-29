The downtown Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan are seen in this aerial photograph over Chicago, Illinois, May 30, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) Photo Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images





Looking for something to do this week? From a dance scavenger hunt to a Kentucky Derby watch party, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

2019 Chicago Dance Month Scavenger Hunt

Join See Chicago Dance as we host our 2019 Chicago Dance Month Scavenger Hunt! This progressive event along the Chicago Riverwalk with site-specific performances begins at the Riverwalk Ramp on Wacker (between Lake and Franklin Streets, ADA compliant), concluding at City Winery.

When: Tuesday, April 30, 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Chicago Riverwalk

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Intro to Data Science: Predict the Box Office

Can box office sales be predicted? We’ll show you how it can be by using Python, as well as introducing core data science concepts and processes. In this practical workshop, you’ll use a dataset to build a predictive model to help you predict box office sales.

When: Wednesday, May 1, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: MakeOffices at River North, 350 N. Orleans St., #9000N

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

House Music Cardio Workout Class

Another Renita Fitness Cardio Fitness Class where addictive music fitness dances are fueled by the hottest house music. Come to exercise, dance, burn calories or relieve stress. The class is led by Renita, filling the hour with Cardio dance Fitness Moves, Aerobics Fitness and more.

When: Thursday, May 2, 7-8 p.m.

Where: St Columbanus Athletic Center, 7140 S. Calumet Ave.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Apogee

It doesn’t get much classier than atop the Dana Hotel for our “High-Stakes” Kentucky Derby watch party at Apogee, where you’ll find a premier crowd, all assembling 26 floors up in the heart of River North, Chicago. Unparalleled drinks, a rooftop soiree with city views and lux table box suites will lead the way for a derby affair you won’t want to miss!

When: Saturday, May 4, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Apogee, 2 W. Erie St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

All-Inclusive Cinco de Mayo Brunch

Dust off your sombrero and get ready to shake your maracas for the ultimate Cinco de Mayo Brunch. Come celebrate with us and enjoy our all-inclusive Brunch Package, which includes a Mexican themed brunch buffet, a three-hour bottomless Corona Extra/Light, Tito’s Bloody Marys, Truly Hard Seltzer and Ballast Point Sculpin.

When: Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Old Town Pour House – Chicago, 1419 N. Wells St.

Admission: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets