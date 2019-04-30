CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago areas can expect heavy rain and thunderstorms.
CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran said some areas could get 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Curran said thunderstorms are expected, especially in southern areas.
A flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning for the Chicago area and bordering counties, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. She said flash flooding, poor drainage and lowland flooding with be possible along bodies of water.
Temperatures are in the mid 40s and will rise to the mid 50s Tuesday evening. Tuesday. Curran said a warm front moving through tonight will bring temperatures up to mid 60s on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, rain showers and thunderstorms will decrease in coverage by early afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are expected for Thursday with temperatures in the 60s.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s, low 70s throughout the weekend.