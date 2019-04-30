CHICAGO (CBS) — History buffs can take a trip back in time on board a vintage CTA train next month, criss-crossing the city’s ‘L’ system on rail cars built in the 1920s.
In a fundraiser for the CTA Heritage Fleet Program and the Fox River Trolley Museum, the CTA will operate a daylong trip on May 11 using a pair of antique 4271 and 4272 model rail cars, built in 1923.
The nearly century-old CTA cars have been maintained in operating condition, and have been rolled out before for special anniversary celebrations, including the CTA’s 90th birthday in 2013.
The daylong ride will start at 8 a.m. on May 11 at the Linden station on the Purple Line in Wilmette, taking several trips through the Loop; making stops at the 63rd/Ashland terminal and Harlem/Lake terminal on the Green Line, the Midway terminal on the Orange Line, and the 54th/Cermak terminal on the Pink Line, before ending the trip at the Howard stop on the Red Line. From there, passengers can get a free transfer to a regular Purple Line train back to Linden.
The trip also will include a stop for lunch downtown.
Tickets for the Heritage Fleet trip cost $150 per person, and can be purchased online through the Fox River Trolley Museum.