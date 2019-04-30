CHICAGO (CBS) — A controversial video showing students in blackface led to a walkout at Homewood-Flossmoor High School.
Students want the school to discipline four students who were seen wearing blackface in an online video.
The video was seen thousands of times before it was taken down.
Students say one teen in the video has apologized, claiming he didn’t know what blackface was.
“They’re probably young kids, and they are sophomores, I heard,” said parent Jerry Kimbrugh. “They’re probably just dumb to the fact that this is offensive, painting your face, talking about war paint or whatever. No, this is not war paint. It’s offensive.”
School officials say they are unable to discuss any disciplinary actions regarding the students seen in the video.
In a letter sent out to parents, school officials applaud the students who participated in the walkout and will hold a discussion on diversity.