CHICAGO (CBS) — Students and parents at Homewood-Flossmoor High School are taking action this morning, after a video appearing to show white students in blackface.

Some students said they are planning a walkout on Tuesday, demanding the classmates seen in the video face appropriate punishment.

The video shows four sophomore boys with black paint smeared across their faces as they sit in a car and stop at a drive-through restaurant. A least one kid in the video is wearing a Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings sweatshirt.

“To me it’s just disgusting to see that; that people that I associate with, I sit with in class, and laugh with and have spent time with, that they would do something like that,” sophomore Aniya Askew said. “I couldn’t believe that it was happening at my school, and in my community. To me it was kind of just like a slap in the face. These are people that I know, and have associated with in the past, and to see that, was just kind of like ‘Wow, how could they do something like that?’”

Before it was taken down from social media, the video was viewed thousands of times.

The school sent out a statement Monday calling the posts “highly offensive and culturally insensitive.” Due to confidentiality laws, the school said it can’t discuss disciplinary action against any students. They also noted the video was not shot on school property.

A group of parents met with the superintendent on Monday to express their concerns.

“We don’t want to be blinded by that fact that this stuff exists, and it needs to be addressed now,” Lashawn Littrice said.

Students said one teen in the video already has apologized, claiming he didn’t know what blackface was. According to the students, that apology just cut it.